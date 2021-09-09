Former Macon County High standout Seth Carlisle contributed defensively as the Tennessee Tech University football squad opened its season with a 52-14 loss at Samford (Alabama) University last Thursday evening.
Carlisle — a senior linebacker — made eight tackles (one solo).
Tennessee Tech hosts Furman (South Carolina) University on Saturday afternoon.
