Former Macon County High standout Seth Carlisle contributed defensively as the Tennessee Tech University football squad overcame a 10-point, halftime deficit by scoring 28 consecutive points to capture a 28-17 win over visiting Southeast Missouri State University last Saturday afternoon.
Carlisle — a senior linebacker — made three solo tackles.
The Golden Eagles improved to 1-4 overall and to 1-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
