Former Macon County High standout Seth Carlisle contributed defensively as the Tennessee Tech University football squad concluded play this spring with a 40-7 loss at the University of Tennessee at Martin on Sunday afternoon.
Carlisle — a junior linebacker — made five tackles (one solo), and he also had one pass break-up.
Tennessee Tech — which only played Ohio Valley Conference foes this spring — fell to 2-5.
