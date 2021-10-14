DURHAM, N.C. — Former Macon County Tiger Seth Carlisle had eight tackles Saturday fro Tennessee Tech as the Golden Eagles rolled to a 27-16 victory over North Carolina Central.
It didn’t take long for Tennessee Tech to take control of the football game on Saturday against N.C. Central.
The host Eagles attempted to punt the ball away, but Aidan Raines blocked the punt and NC Central recovered the ball on its own 2-yard-line to turn the ball over on downs. A penalty against NCCU moved the ball up a yard to the one, and on the Golden Eagles’ first offensive play of the game, Willie Miller pushed forward for a touchdown with 13:32 remaining on the clock in the first stanza.
David Gist set his career-high in rushing yardage for the second week in a row, picking up 143 yards on 19 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per rush.
Jordan Brown (eight carries for 25 yards) and Miller (eight carries for 24 yards) both had rushing touchdowns. Gist did catch a touchdown pass though as he hauled in two lobs from Miller for 19 yards, including an 18-yard scoring play.
Hayden Olsen completed the scoring with two 46-yard field goals and three PATs for nine total points.
Miller ended the game with 145 passing yards on an 11-for-22 effort, although throwing one interception.
The Golden Eagles (2-4) return to action next week as they return to Ohio Valley Conference play, traveling to Nashville and Nissan Stadium to take on Tennessee State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
