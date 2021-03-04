Former Macon County High standout Seth Carlisle finished with two turnovers as the Tennessee Tech University football squad suffered a 27-10 loss at Jacksonville State (Alabama) University on Sunday afternoon.
Carlisle — a junior linebacker — made eight tackles (three solo), and he also had a fumble recovery at the Gamecok 41 yard line in the second quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Golden Eagles.
Then, Carlisle — who was the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week one week earlier — intercepted a pass that he returned 14 yards, setting up a field goal.
He also had a pass break-up.
Tennessee Tech fell to 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.