Former Macon County High standout Seth Carlisle was named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after the Tennessee Tech University football squad captured a 27-21 victory over visiting Austin Peay State University in the season opener on Sunday afternoon.
Carlisle — a junior linebacker — made a game-high 11 tackles (eight solo), and he also had a fumble recovery at the APSU 21 yard line on a kickoff, setting up a touchdown for the Golden Eagles.
He also had a pass break-up.
Carlisle was also an honorable-mention selection on Monday for Stats Perform’s National Defensive Player of the Week award.
