Former Macon County High standout Seth Carlisle was recently named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2020-21 academic year.
To be selected for the honor, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point-average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s), and used a season of competition.
Carlisle is a rising senior football player at Tennessee Tech University who is majoring in biology and health sciences.
He is one of 141 Tennessee Tech student-athletes who were recognized, including 26 members of the football program.
Carlisle was also a third-team selection to Phil Steele’s All-Ohio Valley Conference Team.
Last spring, Carlisle led Tech with 50 tackles (23 solo), starting all seven games and averaging 7.1 tackles per contest.
He also recorded 1.5 tackles-for-loss for two yards, recovered two fumbles, intercepted a pass and broke up three passes.
Carlisle collected a season-high 11 tackles in the season opener against Austin Peay State University to earn OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors as well as being an honorable mention for National Defensive Player of the Week from STATS Perform.
The following week, he had nine tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception at Jacksonville (Alabama) State University.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.