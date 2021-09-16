Former Macon County High standouts Seth Carlisle and Landon Whittemore faced off last Saturday as the Furman (South Carolina) University football team rolled to a 26-0 shutout at Tennessee Tech University.
Carlisle — a senior linebacker — made a game-high nine tackles (four solo).
Whittmore — a freshman tight end — caught the first pass of his career, resulting in a 2-yard gain.
The Paladins improved to 2-0, while the Golden Eagles fell to 0-2.
