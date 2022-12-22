Oilers Predators Hockey

Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period Monday in Nashvillen.

 AP Photo/Mark ZaleskiAP

NASHVILLE — Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Jordan Gross also scored for Nashville, which snapped a six-game losing streak.

