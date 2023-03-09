Former Macon County High standout Morgan Carter contributed as the Campbellsville (Kentucky) University softball team won half of its six games last.
Carter — a sophomore — contributed offensively in both games of a doubleheader sweep against visiting Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus on March 28.
Carter singled in a run and was hit by a pitch in the opener, a 9-1, five-inning victory. Then, she singled twice in game two, a 2-1 win.
The Tigers won just one of its four games in last weekend’s Gulf Coast Invitational in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Carter singled in two runs and scored a run in the weekend opener, an 8-5 victory over Texas A&M-San Antonio on Friday.
Campbellsville dropped its final three games of the weekend, falling to 9-5-1 this season.
