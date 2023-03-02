Former Macon County High standout Morgan Carter has helped the Campbellsville (Kentucky) University softball team to a 6-2-1 record through its first nine games.
Carter — a sophomore who has been serving as the designated player — has hit two home runs, driven in four runs and scored five runs.
