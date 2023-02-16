Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter poured in a game-high 25 points as the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team rolled to an 87-64 victory over visiting University of Findlay (Ohio) last Thursday evening.
Carter made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts and 5 of 7 free throws. The junior guard also had seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 29 minutes of action.
Two days later, the Lady Trojans overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to capture a 65-60 victory over visiting Tiffin (Ohio) University.
Carter scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.
She made 5 of 6 free throws in the final period. Carter’s basket with 1:02 remaining gave her squad a three-point lead, and she made a free throw with 23.8 seconds to play to create a two-point margin.
In 34 minutes of action, Carter also provided five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
She made 7 of 13 field-goal attempts and 7 of 8 free throws.
Trevecca improved to 18-7 overall and to 14-4 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play.
