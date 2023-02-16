KEELEY CARTER PHOTO

Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter recently scored her 1,000th point as the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team captured a 63-55 victory over visiting Kentucky Wesleyan College on Jan. 31. She became the third player in the program’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) era to reach the mark. She was presented a commemorative basketball recognizing the accomplishment prior to last Thursday evening’s 87-64 victory over visiting University of Findlay (Ohio) by Lady Trojan first-year head coach Karen Booker.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter poured in a game-high 25 points as the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team rolled to an 87-64 victory over visiting University of Findlay (Ohio) last Thursday evening.

Carter made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts and 5 of 7 free throws. The junior guard also had seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 29 minutes of action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.