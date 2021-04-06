Carter erupts for Campbellsville
Former Macon County High standout Morgan Carter drove in four runs as the 12th-ranked Campbellsville (Kentucky) University softball team swept a doubleheader at Martin Methodist College on March 30.
Carter — a freshman — pinch hit in the first game but was in the starting lineup in the second game, hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the sixth.
It was the first extra-base hits of her college career.
The Lady Tigers suffered a doubleheader sweep to the visiting University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky) on Friday, falling 4-2 and 7-2.
Carter pinch ran and pinch hit in those contests.
The two teams completed the four-game series on Saturday, with Campbellsville falling 12-4 in the opener and winning 4-2 in the series finale.
Carter came off the bench in the opener, singling in the fifth inning and crossing the plate.
She was in the starting lineup in game two but was hitless.
The Lady Tigers improved to 24-10 overall and to 15-5 in Mid-South Conference play.
Carlisle helps Tennessee Tech football to victory
Former Macon County High standout Seth Carlisle led the team in tackles as the Tennessee Tech University football squad captured a 24-10 victory over visiting Tennessee State University on Saturday afternoon.
Carlisle — a junior linebacker — made eight tackles (five solo), one of which resulted in a loss of yardage.
Tennessee Tech — which is only playing Ohio Valley Conference foes this spring — improved to 2-4 with the win.
Clark helps UT-Martin split four games
Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark contributed as the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team captured a 6-2 win at the University of Evansville (Indiana) on March 30.
Clark singled, doubled and scored a run.
Then, the Skyhawks opened their three-game series at conference foe Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a 3-0 victory last Friday.
Clark singled, drew a walk and scored the second run of the game.
UT-Martin suffered losses of 4-3 and 6-3 in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Clark was hitless in Saturday’s opener and singled in the series finale.
The Skyhawks fell to 19-9 overall and to 8-7 against Ohio Valley Conference competition.
