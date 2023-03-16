Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter helped the fifth-seeded Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team open the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament with a 65-63 victory over No. 4 seed Michigan Technological University on Friday evening in a Midwest Region quarterfinal contest played at Ashland (Ohio) University’s Charles Kates Gymnasium.

Carter — a junior guard — finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes of action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.