Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter helped the fifth-seeded Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team open the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament with a 65-63 victory over No. 4 seed Michigan Technological University on Friday evening in a Midwest Region quarterfinal contest played at Ashland (Ohio) University’s Charles Kates Gymnasium.
Carter — a junior guard — finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes of action.
She connected on 7 of 17 field-goal attempts (including both of her 3-pointers) and 7 of 7 free-throw attempts, with two of those free throws coming in the final seconds to help seal the win.
Then, the Trojans suffered a season-ending 73-49 loss to unbeaten and top-ranked Ashland on Saturday at Ashland’s Charles Kates Gymnasium.
It was the third meeting between the two teams this season, including seven days earlier in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship game (an 18-point win for the Eagles, following a 33-point win for Ashland when the two teams met during the regular season).
Trevecca led for more than 19 minutes of the first half.
In 35 minutes of play, Carter provided 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
She made 5 of 14 field-goal attempts (including all three of her 3-pointers) and 3 of 6 free-throw attempts.
Carter ended the season averaging 17.9 points, 6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field, 43% from three-point range and 81% from the free-throw line.
The Trojans — who were making the program’s first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance — ended the season with a 22-10 record.
