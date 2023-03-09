Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter has helped the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball program to its first-ever National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Trojans (21-9) earned an at-large bid, and the No. 4 seeds will open play on Friday night at Ashland (Ohio) University’s Charles Kates Gymnasium against fifth-seeded Michigan Technological University.
Carter was also named Great Midwest Athletic Conference First Team and also helped the Trevecca to the G-MAC Tournament championship game last Saturday.
Carter — a junior guard — is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field, 39% from three-point range and 82% from the free-throw line.
Carter is Trevecca’s all-time leading scorer in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II era with 1155 points. Carter also holds single-season records for made free throws (137) and made field goals (183) and the career record for made free throws (313).
The third-seeded Trojans suffered an 83-65 loss to unbeaten and top-ranked Ashland — the tournament host — last Saturday afternoon.
Carter played 32 minutes and finished with 17 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
She connected on 7 of 17 field-goal attempts (including 1 of 4 3-pointers) and 2 of 3 free-throw attempts.
Carter was selected to the all-tournament team.
The Trojans opened the tournament by hosting Walsh (Ohio) on Feb. 28, capturing a 67-61 victory.
In 33 minutes of play, Carter — a junior guard — produced a game-high 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Carter made 7 of 10 field-goal attempts and 8 of 9 free throws.
Then, Trevecca posted a 58-48 upset of No. 2 seed Kentucky Wesleyan College in Friday evening’s semifinal round.
In 34 minutes of play, Carter scored a team-high 17 points and also had four rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.
She made 4 of 12 field-goal attempts (2 of 5 3-pointers) and 7 of 10 free-throw attempts.
