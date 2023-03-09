Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter has helped the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball program to its first-ever National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Trojans (21-9) earned an at-large bid, and the No. 4 seeds will open play on Friday night at Ashland (Ohio) University’s Charles Kates Gymnasium against fifth-seeded Michigan Technological University.

