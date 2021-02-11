Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter helped the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team capture a 68-62 victory over visiting Ohio Dominican University last Thursday evening.
The Lady Trojans returned to action after the previous four games were postponed due the team being quarantined.
In a team-high 37 minutes of action, Carter — a freshman guard — compiled nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, making 2 of 13 field-goal attempts and 5 of 6 free-throw attempts.
Two days later, Carter had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds in Trevecca’s 65-57 win over visiting Lake Erie (Ohio) College.
In 35 minutes, Carter made 7 of 17 field-goal attempts and all five of her free-throw attempts.
She also had four assists and one blocked shot.
Carter provided 17 points, four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one blocked shot in Monday evning’s 77-59 loss to visiting Walsh (Ohio) College.
Carter made 5 of 11 field-goal attempts and 7 of 8 free throws.
The Lady Trojans had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 3-3, with all of those contests coming in Great Midwest Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.