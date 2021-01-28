Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter made her collegiate debut for the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team last week.
The Lady Trojans opened their season last Tuesday evening, suffering a 94-61 loss to visiting Cedarville (Ohio) University.
In 29 minutes of action, Carter — a freshman guard — had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds, making 5 of 16 field-goal attempts and 2 of 3 free-throw attempts.
Then, Trevecca suffered an 84-68 loss to visiting Hillsdale (Michigan) College last Thursday evening.
Carter played a team-high 32 minutes and provided 12 points, five rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot. She was 3 of 13 from the field and made all six of her free-throw attempts.
Then, the Lady Trojans captured their first win on Saturday afternoon, a 79-73 victory over the visiting University of Findlay (Ohio).
Carter scored 10 points in the first quarter but picked up two fouls early in the second stanza and did not play for the remainder of the first half.
She finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
Carater made 3 of 4 field-goal attempts and 6 of 7 free-throw attempts.
