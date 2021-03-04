Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter helped the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team conclude the regular season with an 89-68 win at Ohio Valley (West Virginia) University on Saturday afternoon.
Carter — a freshman point guard — played 31 minutes and was 7 of 12 from the field and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.
She also had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double in addition to two assists and one steal.
The Lady Trojans improved to 6-5, with their schedule consisting exclusively of Great Midwest Conference games this season.
Carter also contributed heavily as Trevecca suffered a 91-88 loss to visiting Ursuline (Ohio) College one day earlier.
In 24 minutes of action, Carter compiled 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal, making 5 of 7 field-goal attempts and all three of her free-throw attempts.
