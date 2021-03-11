Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter contributed as the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team concluded its season with an 76-54 loss to Kentucky Wesleyan College on March 2 in the two teams’ Great Midwest Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest.
Carter — a freshman point guard — played 31 minutes and finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
She was 7 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 at the free-throw line.
The Lady Trojans fell to 6-6.
