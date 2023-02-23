Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter recently become the all-time leading scorer in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) era at Trevecca Nazarene University.
The junior standout scored 21 points in the Trojans’ 65-50 win over Tiffin (Ohio) University on Feb. 11, breaking the previous mark of 1,054 established by Sarah Raby.
In her 58th career game, Carter became the 14th Trevecca player, including the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) era, to score 1,000 career points. She did so in the Trojans’ 63-55 win over Kentucky Wesleyan College on Jan. 31, becoming just the third player to do so in the NCAA Division II era.
In the NCAA era, Carter also holds the program record for made free throws.
She has scored 20 points or more 25 times in her career and had a stretch of 42 consecutive games of scoring in double figures.
Carter poured in a game-high 18 points as the Lady Trojans suffered a 62-47 loss at conference-leading Kentucky Wesleyan University last Thursday evening.
Carter played 29 minutes and also had four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
She made 7 of 15 field-goal attempts and 3 of 4 free throws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.