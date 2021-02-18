Former Macon County High School standout Keeley Carter converted a three-point play with less than a second remaining to give the Trevecca Nazarene University women’s basketball team a 67-65 win at Tiffin (Ohio) University on Saturday afternoon.
Trailing by a point, Carter pushed the ball upcourt on her squad’s final possession and was fouled as she made the field-goal attempt. She tossed in the ensuing free throw to cap off a career-high, 25-point performance.
Carter — a freshman point guard — played a team-high 33 minutes and was 8 of 12 from the field (2 of 5 from three-point range) and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line.
She also led the team in rebounds (10), assists (3) and steals (2).
Carter also contributed heavily as the Lady Trojans suffered an 82-75 loss at Cedarville (Ohio) University last Thursday evening.
In 30 minutes of action, Carter compiled 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots, making 7 of 10 field-goal attempts and 5 of 6 free-throw attempts.
Then, on Monday afternoon, Trevecca improved to 5-4 with a 77-63 win at Lake Erie (Ohio) College.
In a team-best 32 minutes of action, Carter finished with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and one blocked shot.
She was 5 of 12 from the field (1 of 6 from three-point range) and 4-4 at the free-throw line.
The Lady Trojans’ schedule consists exclusively of Great Midwest Conference games this season.
