Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark helped the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team win two of its four games last week.
The Skyhawks captured a 10-7 win at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga last Wednesday.
Clark singled, doubled, scored two runs and stole two bases.
Then, UT-Martin dropped two contests — an 8-3 decision against Illinois State University and a 10-1, five-inning loss to the host and 23-ranked University of Tennessee — last Thursday in the Tennessee Classic.
Clark singled, doubled and drove in a run against Illinois State.
In the Skyhawks’ finale in Knoxville on Saturday morning, they captured a 9-6 win over Northern Kentucky University.
Clark singled, doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run.
UT-Martin improved to 6-2.
