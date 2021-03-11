Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark helped the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team win one of three games in last weekend’s conference-opening series against visiting Murray State University.
In Friday’s opener, Clark singled twice, stole two bases and scored a run in a 10-4 victory.
However, the Racers responded with wins of 3-0 and 10-3 in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Clark singled two more times in Saturday’s opener.
The Skyhawks fell to 7-4 with the losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.