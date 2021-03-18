Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark contributed as the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team won four of five games last week.
The Skyhawks swept a doubleheader at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on March 9.
Clark drove in a run in the opener with a groundout, a 14-0, six-inning victory.
Clark singled, stole a base and scored a run in the second game, a 9-0, five-inning win.
Then, UT-Martin won a three-game series on the road in conference play last weekend, taking two of three games at Jacksonville State (Alabama) University.
Clark doubled in Friday’s opener, a 2-1 loss in 10 innings.
However, the Skyhawks bounced back in Saturday’s doubleheader, capturing wins of 5-2 and 5-4 in eight innings.
Clark singled and scored in game two.
UT-Martin improved to 11-5 overall and evened its record at 3-3 against Ohio Valley Conference competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.