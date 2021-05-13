Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark contributed as the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team concluded its season by winning a three-game series at Tennessee Tech University last weekend.
After claiming a 2-1 win in Friday’s series opener, Clark singled, doubled and scored a run in Saturday’s doubleheader opener, a 2-0 win.
Clark also singled, doubled and drove in a run in Saturday’s second game, a 7-4 loss.
The Skyhawks fell to 27-19 overall and to 16-15 against OVC competition.
