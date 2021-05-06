Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark contributed as the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team dropped a three-game series with visiting Austin Peay State University last weekend.
In Friday’s opener, Clark tripled in the third inning and scored the winning run on a groundout later in the frame as the Skyhawks captured a 1-0 victory.
Clark also singled in the first game.
Then, Clark provided two of her squad’s seven hits in Saturday’s doubleheader opener, a 2-1 loss.
Clark had two more hits in Saturday’s second game, a 3-2 setback.
The Skyhawks fell to 25-16 overall and to 14-12 against Ohio Valley Conference competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.