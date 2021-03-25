Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark contributed as the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Jackson State (Mississippi) University on March 16, wins of 14-3 and 12-8.
In the opener, Clark singled twice and scored a run.
Then, in game two, Clark singled, doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and drove in four runs.
Then, the Skyhawks swept a three-game series against visiting Tennessee State University last weekend.
UT-Martin swept Saturday’s doubleheader, winning 9-2 and 5-2.
Clark had three hits in the opener, stole a base and scored a run, and she singled in game two.
In Sunday’s series finale — another 9-2 victory — Clark singled twice, stole two bases and scored a run.
The Skyhawks improved to 16-5 overall and to 6-3 against Ohio Valley Conference competition.
