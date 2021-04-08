Clark helps UT-Martin split four games
Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark contributed as the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team captured a 6-2 win at the University of Evansville (Indiana) on March 30.
Clark singled, doubled and scored a run.
Then, the Skyhawks opened their three-game series at conference foe Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a 3-0 victory last Friday.
Clark singled, drew a walk and scored the second run of the game.
UT-Martin suffered losses of 4-3 and 6-3 in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Clark was hitless in Saturday’s opener and singled in the series finale.
The Skyhawks fell to 19-9 overall and to 8-7 against Ohio Valley Conference competition.
