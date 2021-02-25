Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark helped the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team open the season with four victories in the Black and Gold Classic, which was held at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Skyhawks captured a 6-1 win over the University of Evansville (Indiana) on Friday, followed by an 8-0, five-inning victory over Alabama A & M.
Clark — a junior outfielder — singled, drove in a run and stole a base.
Then, Clark doubled and scored a run in the win over Alabama A & M.
UT-Martin claimed a 9-3 win over Alabama A & M on Saturday and a 6-1 victory over Evansville.
Clark singled twice and drove in two runs in the second win over Alabama A & M, and Clark scored a run in the weekend finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.