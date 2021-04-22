Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark contributed as the University of Tennessee at Martin softball team won a three-game series with visiting Morehead (Kentucky) State University last weekend.
In Saturday’s doubleheader opener, a 3-1 loss, Clark drew a base on balls and drove in a run.
Then, the Skyhawks rolled to a 12-4, five-inning win in the nightcap.
Clark hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and she doubled in the seven-run fifth before scoring.
Then, Clark singled twice, scored a run and stole two bases in Sunday afternoon’s series finale, a 7-0 win.
The Skyhawks improved to 22-12 overall and to 12-9 against Ohio Valley Conference competition.
