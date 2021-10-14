Former Ma- con County softball player Paige Clark is on of four Tennessee-Martin softball players to have a 4.0 grade-point average and one of 14 Lady Skyhawks to be named an Easton/NFCA Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete.
To be selected as an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must achieve a 3.5-or-better overall grade point average on a 4.0 scale for the school year.
This past year, UT Martin posted a cumulative team GPA of 3.55 to rank 63rd nationally.
