Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark was one of 23 student-athletes at the University of Tennessee at Martin to receive the Ohio Valley Conference Medal of Honor.
The OVC Medal of Honor recognizes recipients who had a 4.0 grade-point average.
Clark received the honor for the second time.
Clark was also named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2020-21 academic year.
To be selected for the honor, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point-average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s), and used a season of competition.
It was the fourth time that Clark has been selected.
She is one of 162 UT-Martin student-athletes who were recognized, including 17 members of the softball program.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.