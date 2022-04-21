BAXTER — Ellie Coley tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the Macon County High School softball team captured a 3-1 victory at Upperman last Thursday afternoon.
Coley — a junior right-hander — issued five base on balls and struck out three hitters.
The Lady Bees actually scored first as Addison McElhaney led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored on Allie Jennings’ groundout.
However, Coley limited Upperman to just one hit over the final six frames.
The Tigerettes pounded out 11 hits (all singles), with Coley providing three of those. Senior Kara Case and freshman Gianna Holden provided two hits each.
Macon County tied the contest in the third inning as Coley, Case and Holden produced three consecutive singles, and Coley scored thanks to senior Trista Jenkins’ sacrifice fly.
Then, in the fourth inning, Tigerette senior Allie Warner singled before junior teammate Macy Meador singled. Warner scored thanks to an error, and Coley singled in Meador for a 3-1 lead.
Macon County’s win avenged an earlier 14-3 loss to the visiting Lady Bees on March 22.
The Tigerettes improved to 4-2 in District 7-3A play.
Macon County split four games last weekend in the Spring Classic, which was played at Cookeville’s Cane Creek Sportsplex.
The Tigerettes won both of their games on Friday, beginning with a 3-2, six-inning victory over Cumberland County.
Macon County rallied for two runs in the top of the fifth to overcome two runs scored in the bottom of the second inning by the Lady Jets.
Tigerette freshman Journey Beasley singled in Jenkins in the top of the second.
Then, Warner and Meador singled in the fifth before junior Cadence Carter reached on an error to load the bases. Coley followed with a single to drive in Warner and Meador to give her squad the lead.
Both Coley and Jenkins finished with two hits.
Coley also tossed two scoreless innings of one-hit relief, striking out two hitters.
Kayla Frye scattered five hits over the first four innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out six hitters.
Later on Friday, Macon County rolled to a 5-0 win over Trousdale County.
Coley tossed a one-hitter, striking out five.
The Tigerettes scored single runs in the first and third frames before adding three more in the fourth.
Meador tripled in the third-inning run.
Both Meador and Carter produced two hits, and Meador scored two runs.
Macon County dropped both of its games on Saturday, including a 5-2, five-inning loss to Nolensville.
The Lady Knights erupted for five runs in the first inning, with Addi Leichty’s two-run home run highlighting the frame.
Coley scored a third-inning run when Holden reached on an error.
Warner singled in the fourth and scored on Carter’s single.
Coley, Carter, Jenkins and Warner all had two hits.
The Tigerettes concluded the weekend with a 3-0, six-inning loss to Clinton.
The Lady Dragons scored a run in the first inning, and Bree McKamey doubled in a run in the two-run fourth.
Frye went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, scattering five hits over 5 2/3 innings. She walked four and struck out three.
Macon County managed just three hits. Case doubled, and both Meador and Carter singled.
The Tigerettes fell to 18-8.
