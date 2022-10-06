Our third week of football started off this past Saturday with a gorgeous, fall day for football games and cheerleading. The weather was nice — sunny, with just a little hint of crispness and a touch of fall in the air.
Our day started off with all four of our flag teams as we had the Red team playing the Royal team and the Orange team playing the Black team. It seems like everyone enjoyed themselves in their game as I saw several touchdowns being made and lots of excited players.
In our first tackle game of the day, our 6-8 division had the White Tigers defeating the Patriots 16-0. There are no stats available for either team.
Our second game was a 6-8 division contest and had the Lil Vols winning over the Lil Titans 8-6 in our first overtime game of the season. For the Vols, Jacob Schafer had 24 yards rushing and five tackles; Deuce Holliday had 10 yards rushing and one TD; Noah Harris had six tackles; Hayden Gross had three tackles; Haygen Gross had two tackles; Liam Harris had two tackles and William Snyder had one tackle. For the Titans, Tate Austin had 72 yards rushing and one tackle; Nickolas Carter had 79 yards rushing; Noah Key had 10 yards rushing, 12 receiving yards, three tackles and a fumble recovery; Easton Law had 12 yards passing, three yards rushing and three tackles; Keagan Netherton had two tackles and Logan Kendrick and Knox Duffer had one tackle each.
Our third game was also a 9-12 division game and had the Big Titans defeating the Big Vols 18-12. For the Titans, Tristan Pereda had 112 yards rushing, two TD’s and four tackles; Jase Cliburn had 26 yards rushing and one tackle; Bentley Scalise had 13 yards rushing, one TD and five tackles; David Worrell had 10 yards rushing and four tackles; Brody Janz and Maddox East had five tackles each; Colby Neely had four tackles; Logan Taylor had three tackles, Eli Taylor, Ashtin Hopson and Brendan League had two tackles each; and Joshua Hubbard had one tackle. There were no stats available for the Vols.
Stats from the Big Titans game last Tuesday night versus RBS Bulldogs — Bentley Scalise had 46 yards rushing, two TD’s and one tackle; David Worrell had 59 yards rushing, one TD and three tackles; Brody Janz had four tackles; Noah Smith and Dante Mancino had three tackles each; Levi Holder and Ayden Alexander had two tackles each and Jensen Evetts, Maddox East, Ashtin Hopson, Jase Cliburn and Colby Neely all recorded one tackle each.
Our fourth and final game was a 9-12 division game and had the Cowboys winning over the RBS Bulldogs 32-0. There were no stats available for either team.
At this time, I would like to thank all the local businesses and individuals that have purchased ads for our program for this season. This program is in the process of being created and hopefully should be done soon. Our ads are considerably lower this year than normal, but we do appreciate anyone that helped our league and kids this year.
I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to come out to Pat Parker field each Saturday and watch some exciting games of football. Come on out and stay all day and show your support for these future stars of Macon County football and cheerleading! We also have Pelican’s Snoballs set up each Saturday so just you can just stop by and get your favorite flavors from them as well.
Our Macon County High School Tigers will be traveling this Friday night as they will take on Stone Memorial. Everyone needs to put your blue on and travel on down the interstate and support your MCHS Tigers. We also want to congratulate the MCJH Tigers as they won second place in our region after facing off against a big White County team. Most of those boys played in our league before they moved up and hopefully all of them will come back out next year and stick together till the end!
Until next week, I’ll see ya in the end zone!
