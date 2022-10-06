Our third week of football started off this past Saturday with a gorgeous, fall day for football games and cheerleading. The weather was nice — sunny, with just a little hint of crispness and a touch of fall in the air.

Our day started off with all four of our flag teams as we had the Red team playing the Royal team and the Orange team playing the Black team. It seems like everyone enjoyed themselves in their game as I saw several touchdowns being made and lots of excited players.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.