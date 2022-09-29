Our second week of football action started off this past Saturday with another beautiful day for football games and cheerleading.
The weather was nice — with just a little bit of clouds, a few sprinkles, and a touch of fall in the air. Our day started off with all four of our flag teams having their games as we had the Black team playing the Red team and the Royal team playing the Orange team.
It seems like everyone enjoyed themselves in their game as I saw several touchdowns being made.
In our first tackle game of the day, our 6-8 division had the Little Tigers defeating the Lil Vols 26-0. There were no stats available for either team. For the Vols from last week’s game, the stats were as follows: Jacob Schafer had 135 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns; Haygen Gross had 7 yards rushing, one TD and two tackles; William Snyder had 15 yards rushing and one tackle; Hayden Gross had five tackles; Noah Harris had four tackles; Easton Shipley and Deuce Holliday had two tackles each; and Dylan Velediaz had one tackle.
Our second game was also a 6-8 division contest and had the White Tigers winning over the Lil Titans 16-0. There were no stats available for either team.
Our third game was a 9-12 division game and had the Big Titans defeating the Cowboys 8-6. For the Titans, Bentley Scalise had 30 yards rushing, a TD, a 2-point conversion and four tackles; Tristan Pereda had 15 yards rushing and five tackles; Jase Cliburn had 25 yards passing with one for the conversion and three tackles; Brody Janz had 10 tackles; Ashtin Hopson had four tackles; Maddox East had three tackles; David Worrell and Logan Taylor had two tackles each and Joshua Hubbard and Colby Neely had one tackle each.
There were no stats available for the Cowboys.
On a personal note: on behalf of the league, coaches, players, cheerleaders, officers, and myself, we would like to wish Jayden Agee from the Cowboys a sincere, heart-felt, get well soon from his injury he suffered during this game. We all hope for a speedy and complete recovery and hope to see you back on the field in the future.
Our fourth and final game was a 9-12 division game and had the Big Tigers winning over the Big Vols 32-8. For the Tigers, Carter Haehl had 52 yards rushing, a TD, 105 yards passing and a tackle; Colten Barlow had 60 yards rushing, a TD and three tackles; Jon-Luke Borders had 41 yards rushing and two tackles; Camden Haehl had 40 yards rushing, a TD, 31 yards receiving and three tackles; Ace Meador had 16 yards rushing, one TD and six tackles; Bentley Gregory had 7 yards rushing, 65 yards receiving and two tackles; Christian Adams had 12 yards receiving and a tackle; Bryan Keith had two tackles; and Henry Thomas, Cory Wallace and Bryson Bennett had one tackle each. There were no stats available for the Vols.
At this time, I would like to thank all the local businesses and individuals that have purchased ads for our program for this season. This program is in the process of being created and hopefully should be done within a few weeks. If anyone has any businesses or individual ads that need to be in this program, please try to get that to me this week. Our pictures were made this past Sunday the 18th so each team’s picture can be in the program.
I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to come out to Pat Parker field each Saturday and watch some exciting games of football. Come on out and stay all day and show your support for these future stars of Macon County football and cheerleading!
Our Macon County Junior High Tigers will be play Thursday night at White County for the championship. We ask everyone to turn out and show your support and help them bring home another championship! Also, our undefeated 6-0 Macon County High School Tigers will be playing the Upperman Bees at home in a big region game on Friday night, so everyone needs to show up, wear their blue and show their Tiger Pride and rock Pat Parker Field out!!
Until next week, I’ll see ya in the end zone!
