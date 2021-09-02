Red Boiling Springs runner Glynlee Cowan won the elementary-school boys race at Saturday’s Donna S. Tucker Memorial Middle School Invitational, which was held at Macon County High School.
Cowan finished five seconds ahead of Macon County elementary runner Ace Meador, who crossed the finish line with a time of 6:07.
After Cowan crossed the finish line, the next seven finishers were Macon County elementary runners.
Macon County won the elementary boys team competition with 20 points, with Red Boiling Springs being the only other team to have enough runners competing in order to qualify as a team.
Southside Elementary’s Carleigh Barrett won the girls elementary race in a time of 7:06, finishing two seconds in front of Red Boiling Springs runner Carter West.
Macon County’s Kaybri West placed third, crossing the finish line in 7:34.
The RBS elementary girls won the team competition with 29 points, with Southside (38) in second place and Macon County (57) placing third.
In the boys middle-school race, Macon County’s Evan Groesbeck (12:55) and Brayden Leftrick (13:03) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Cookeville’s Jase Clopton won the race in a time of 12:39, and Central Magnet’s Dexter Trageser (12:53) placed second.
Cookeville’s boys placed first with 35 points, with Macon County (56) placing second.
RBS (110) finished fifth among the seven boys teams in the middle-school division.
Central Magnet’s Odessa Chabot won the girls middle-school race, finishing in a time of 14:38 (11 seconds in front of second-place teammate Catherine Zubkus).
Macon County’s Addison Whittemore (16:51) placed 10th, and Haley Willis was the top Red Boiling Springs runner, finishing in 38th place with a time of 24:53.
Cookeville won the girls middle-school team competition with 35 points, 11 points better than second-place Central Magnet.
There were only four teams with enough girls to qualify for the team competition, and Macon County placed fourth with 79 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.