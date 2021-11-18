Macon County cross country held its annual banquet Sunday, Nov. 14.
All three levels of cross country teams were celebrated the season with awards being presented to each grade level.
Macon County High School cross country award winners were as follows: Tiger Award, presented to Aubrie Ward and Sam Kemp; Perseverance — Alexia Reed and Lukas Pharris; Coach’s Award — Bryson Davenport; Coach’s Award and Most Improved Girl _ Aly Brooks; Most Improved Boy — Conor Gammons; Fastest Boy — Isaac Kirby; Girls MVP and Fastest Girl — Laykin Ellis; Boys MVP — Matthew Evans.
Macon County Junior High cross country award winners were as follows: MVPs Sydney Green and Caden Presley; Most Improved — Logan Tirjan and Chloe Osborne (Not Pictured), Points Leaders — Addison Whittemore and Evan Groesbeck; Grinder Award — Taylor Ward and Jacob Eakles.
Elementary cross country award winners were as follows: MVP — Ace Meador; Most Improved — Conner Newberry and Tuff Dickens; Hustle Award — Kaylee Kirby and Brayley Law; Coach’s Award — Easton Sadler.
