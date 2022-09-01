The Macon County Junior High School boys cross country team finished second over the weekend to highlight MCHS competition in the Macon Bank Invitational in Lafayette.
Cookeville won the middle school team competition.
The Macon County Junior High School boys cross country team finished second over the weekend to highlight MCHS competition in the Macon Bank Invitational in Lafayette.
Cookeville won the middle school team competition.
For MCJS, runners and their place and times:
• Caden Presley, 7th, 12:41
• Brayden Leftrick, 8th, 12:45
• Jacob Eakles, 25th, 13:42
• Ace Meador, 26th, 13:44
• Landon Presley, 27th, 13:49
• Dakota Hackert, 30th, 13:57
• Gage Willis, 37th, 14:13
• Troy Wix, 49th, 14:34
• Landon Brawner, 52nd, 14:37
• Easton Sadler, 109th, 16:22
• Brantley Trent, 129th, 17:11
• Ryan Alvis, 163rd, 18:42
• Andrew Blackwood, 175th, 19:34
• Cole Peterson, 197th, 23:18.
The Macon County girls cross country team finished sixth.
Five girls ran for the Tigerettes, who compiled a score of 141. Cookeville High School won at 39 points.
MCHS finishers:
• Laykin Ellis, sixth in 22:21
• Aubrie Ward, 19th, 24:19
• Alexia Reed, 31st, 26:04
• Violet Hackert, 32nd, 26:13
• Aly Brooks, 74th, 34:34.
The MCHS boys also finished sixth. Stewarts Creek High School compiled 49 points to win the meet.
For MCHS:
• Matthew Evans, 8th, 19:10
• Evan Groesbeck, 18th, 20:06
• John Carter Wilson, 37th, 21:34
• Parker Whittemore, 64th, 23:36
• Collin Morgan, 76th, 24:27
• Noah Barber, 85th, 25:07
• Jayden Moore, 86th, 25:12
• Angelo Lazarou, 93rd, 25:44
• Zach Presley, 101st, 27:10.
Macon County Junior High’s girls placed sixth as a team in its competition.
Runners were:
• Mckenna Centers, 19th, 15:38
• Peyton Benge, 50th, 17:55
• Sydney Green, 62nd, 19:00
• Chloe Osborne, 65th, 19:19
• Haeley Gibbs, 92nd, 22:10
• Kyra Cotton, 93rd, 22:28
• Saddie Gammon, 101st, 24:10
• Abby Hire, 107th, 26:01
• Mollie Rearick, 108th, 26:11.
— Macon Times report
