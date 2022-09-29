The Macon County High School cross country teams had three athletes in the top 10 on Saturday during the Burnett Invitational at Cookeville High School, while Red Boiling Springs High School placed five runners in the top 100.

Laykin Ellis placed fourth for Macon in the 5,000M run with a time of 21:29.74. Aubrie Ward was 10th in 22:19.90. Taylor Ward was 52nd in 33:11.18.

