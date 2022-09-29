The Macon County High School cross country teams had three athletes in the top 10 on Saturday during the Burnett Invitational at Cookeville High School, while Red Boiling Springs High School placed five runners in the top 100.
Laykin Ellis placed fourth for Macon in the 5,000M run with a time of 21:29.74. Aubrie Ward was 10th in 22:19.90. Taylor Ward was 52nd in 33:11.18.
On the boys side, Matthew Evans was 10th in the 5,000M with a time of 18:15.81, while Evan Groesbeck was 15th in 18:43.37.
Other times and finishers for Macon
20:18.11 John Carter Wilson 34th
21:23.98 Collin Morgan 45th
21:49.62 Parker Whittemore 46th
23:26.68 Noah Barber 60th
23:44.24 Jayden Moore 66th
25:38.58 Zach Presley 72nd
26:36.24 Angelo Lazarou 77th.
Red Boiling Springs
27:31.62 Haley Willis 39th.
23:30.49 Jadon Halliburton 62nd
24:42.98 Brenton Powell 68th
24:46.40 Jaden White 69th
24:52.74 Kole Grace 70th.
In the junior high races, Macon County Junior High placed three runners in the top 20 in the 2-mile run.
14:45.21 McKenna Centers 5th
15:54.90 Addison Whittemore 15th
16:37.11 Peyton Benge 22nd
18:06.93 Sydney Green 32nd
18:54.40 Chloe Osborne 38th
21:02.08 Haeley Gibbs 46th
21:22.30 Kyra Cothron 47th
22:06.08 Saddie Gammon 49th
The Macon Junior High School boys had a strong performance, led by Caden Presley (third), Brayden Leftrick (fifth) and Jacob Eakles (15th).
12:12.30 Caden Presley 3rd
12:32.37 Brayden Leftrick 5th
13:00.90 Jacob Eakles 15th
13:07.04 Landon Presley 17th
13:24.87 Dakota Hackert 23rd
13:32.02 Gage Willis 24th
13:57.24 Landon Brawner 28th
14:38.18 Easton Sadler 35th
16:20.05 Brantley Trent 57th
18:28.04 Andrew Blackwood 72nd
20:26.74 Cole Peterson 75th.
For Red Boiling Springs Middle School, girls runners Carter West was 14th in the 2-mile run, and Madison Wilkinson was 24th.
On the boys side, RBSMS runner Hudson West finished sixth, and Glynlee Cowan was 20th.
13:12.77 Glynlee Cowan 20th
15:11.02 Brody Huffines 46th
15:25.62 Kaden Cowan 49th.
15:50.64 Carter West 14th
16:54.93 Madison Wilkinson 24th.
