Macon County High School golfer Maddox Crowder, a sophomore, competed in the 2022 Class AA Boys Golf Championship on Oct. 6-7 at Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville.
Crowder shot 73-72 in the event at the par 72 course. He won the state title last season as a freshman, and qualified as an indivudual this year again in the regional tournament. The boys team finished third in the regional to end their season.
