PINEHURST, N.C. — Lafayette 15-year-old Maddox Crowder wasn’t able to make the cut at last week’s U.S. Junior Amateur, which was held from Monday through Saturday at the Country Club of North Carolina.
Crowder — a rising freshman at Macon County High School — posted a two-round total of 160.
He opened play by shooting 79. Crowder made four birdie putts in the opening round, but he only managed three pars. Crowder had 10 bogeys and a double-bogey.
Crowder didn’t have any birdies in his second round of 81. He had 10 pars in that round, seven birdies and one double-bogey.
Crowder missed the cut by 13 strokes. Thirteen golfers shot two-round totals of 147, but only 10 of those 13 made the 64-man cut.
Kelly Chinn — from Great Falls, Virginia — was the medalist, posting a two-round total of 132 (64-68).
The expanded field consisted of 264 competitors. It was open to any male amateur golfer who has not reached his 19th birthday by July 24 and whose handicap index does not exceed 4.4.
Nicholas Dunlap — from Huntsville, Alabama — won the event with a 3-and-2 victory (leading by three holes with only two remaining to be played) over Cohen Trolio — from West Point, Mississippi — in Saturday’s match-play final.
Monday and Tuesday consisted of stroke play, with 64 golfers advancing to match play. Match play consisted of six rounds, spanning from Wednesday through Saturday.
Chinn — the top seed in match play — fell in the round of 32.
The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past winners include Tiger Woods, Mason Rudolph, Johnny Miller, David Duval and Jordan Spieth.
Qualifying for the U.S. Junior Amateur was held at 59 sites from June 2 through July 1.
Crowder was one of three individuals — along with Nashville’s Jack Taylor and Franklin’s Jackson Herrington — who shot 70 on June 15 at Murfreesboro’s Old Fort Golf Club to qualify.
Like Crowder, neither Taylor (73-81-154) nor Herrington (75-76-151) was able to qualify for match play.
