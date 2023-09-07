Junior Maddox Crowder shot 60 as the Macon County High School boys golf team rolled to victory in a three-team match with Mt. Juliet and Lebanon on Thursday afternoon at Macon County Golf Course.
The Tigers were 52 strokes better than the second-place Golden Bears, who finished four strokes ahead of the Blue Devils.
Crowder’s bogey-free round consisted of eight birdies and an eagle on hole No. 2.
Crowder shot 61 two weeks earlier as Macon County won a four-team match with Goodpasture, Hendersonville and Wilson Central at Macon County Golf Course.
Tiger junior Tracin Parker shot 72, and classmates Hayes Polston and Eli Mercer shot 74 and 78, respectively. Tiger freshman Jake Meador also shot 78.
Junior Cooper Gettler posted a score of 76 to lead Mt. Juliet.
Junior James Pearce recorded an 82 to pace the Lebanon golfers.
- Macon County finished two strokes in front of Lebanon in the girls competition.
Tigerette junior Mattie Goad was the medalist with a 79, and classmate Kamryn Vester posted an 87.
Senior Morgan Winfree led the Lady Devils with a round of 82, and classmate Aiden Pierce shot 86.
