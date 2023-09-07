Junior Maddox Crowder shot 60 as the Macon County High School boys golf team rolled to victory in a three-team match with Mt. Juliet and Lebanon on Thursday afternoon at Macon County Golf Course.

The Tigers were 52 strokes better than the second-place Golden Bears, who finished four strokes ahead of the Blue Devils.

