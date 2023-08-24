Junior Maddox Crowder shot 61 as the Macon County High School boys golf team won a four-team match with Goodpasture, Hendersonville and Wilson Central on Thursday afternoon at Macon County Golf Course.
Crowder — the 2021 state champion in Class AA — recorded 10 birdies and one bogey.
The Tigers produced a 283 total, finishing 46 strokes in front of second-place Hendersonville. Wilson Central was 15 strokes back of Hendersonville in third place at 344, and Goodpasture shot 359.
Crowder’s classmate Hayes Polston shot 71, followed by fellow juniors Tracin Parker (75) and Eli Mercer (76).
Senior Conner Roberts shot 69 to lead Hendersonville.
In girls competition, Macon County juniors Mattie Goad and Kamryn Vester shot 81 and 84, respectively.
• One week earlier, Macon County’s boys and girls won three-team matches with visiting Beech and Station Camp at Macon County Golf Course.
The Tigers finished 41 strokes in front of Station Camp, which was three strokes better than Beech.
Crowder and Polston shot 65 and 67, respectively, and a pair of freshmen — Jake Meador (71) and Hampton Parker (73) — rounded out the Macon County scoring.
Senior Charlie Beam shot 73 for the Bison.
The Tigerettes finished 28 strokes better than Beech, which was 64 strokes in front of Station Camp.
Goad posted a 69, and Vester shot 84.
Lady Buccaneer junior Reese Rexroat shot a 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.