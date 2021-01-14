Macon County High School senior volleyball standout Hallie Dickens was recently selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Volleyball Team in Class AA.
In October, Dickens — a Cumberland University signee — helped the program to its first regional title in school history.
The Tigerettes finished as the District 11-AA Tournament runner-up to perennial power Portland, defeating the Lady Panthers once during the regular season. Macon County suffered a five-game loss to Central Magnet (which placed third in Class AA) in one of the eight AA sectional matches.
As a senior, Dickens compiled 480 kills, 41 blocks, 547 digs and 54 aces. She had a .181 hitting percentage and a 90.5-% serve percentage.
Dickens was selected as the Region 6-AA Most Valuable Player, and she was also an 11-AA All-District honoree and a District 11-AA All-Tournament selection.
Dickens is one of 15 players selected to the all-state squad in Class AA.
