The Macon County High School boys and girls golf teams competed in the regional tournament Monday in Cookeville.

COOKEVILLE — The Macon County High School golf teams brought their district titles to the regional tournament Monday at the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagle Golf Course, but fell short in their quest to advance to the state tournament.

Individually, sophomore Maddox Crowder shot a 69 and qualified for the state tournament next week in Sevierville on Thursday and Friday of next week. The girls team was second in the tournament after winning a playoff, but only the winning team advances to the state tournament.

