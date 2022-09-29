COOKEVILLE — The Macon County High School golf teams brought their district titles to the regional tournament Monday at the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagle Golf Course, but fell short in their quest to advance to the state tournament.
Individually, sophomore Maddox Crowder shot a 69 and qualified for the state tournament next week in Sevierville on Thursday and Friday of next week. The girls team was second in the tournament after winning a playoff, but only the winning team advances to the state tournament.
“I just hate that you let moments like this get by, because it looks like Greenbrier beat us (the boys team) today, too,” coach Bev Shoulders said. “Really one through five, we didn’t have our best day. We knew coming in we would have to have our best day to beat (Cookeville) on their course.”
Cookeville won the team event with a combined score of 289, led by Joseph Agee’s 66.
For the Macon boys, Tracin Parker shot 78, Coltin Jenkins 80, Hayes Polston 82 and Eli Mercer 88. The team’s score for the event, using the top four, was 309.
Cookeville’s boys team shot 289, led by Joseph Agee’s 66. Cookeville shot 289 as a team on a course where it plays its home contests.
“We knew that was the team to beat coming into today,” Crowder said.
The Tigerettes were led by Kamryn Vester’s 83. Mattie Goad had an 85 and Emma Parish shot 88. The format utilizes the two top scores in girls play, so Macon finished with a team score of 168, 19 strokes behind winning Cookeville, who got a 71 from Daniella Pryor and a 78 from Lexus Julian.
“The greens were tough,” Goad said. “I did pretty good on the front, but I had some three-putts on the back.”
But Goad is confident heading into next season, as is Vester. “It’s looking pretty good for next season,” Vester said.
For Monday, it was a blazing start for Crowder, who birdied the first three holes, but he could not sustain that momentum.
“I just hate to say next year, next year, because sometimes that never happens,” Shoulders said.
So Crowder will move on to represent Macon in next week’s state tournament. He was one of the top three individual players in Monday’s regional to qualify. Last season, Crowder had two great rounds and won the individual state championship as a freshman.
“We’ll go down there, play a few practice rounds and hopefully will come back with another state championship,” Shoulders said.
The girls team will regroup, and reload for next season, with all players returning and freshmen in the mix. The boys lost one senior and should be a strong contender once again.
