HERMITAGE — Macon County High freshman cross country runner Laykin Ellis placed 10th in the AA division at the Voyles Classic, which was held on Saturday morning at the Hermitage.
Ellis posted a time of 22:43.
Central Magnet’s Samantha Oullette won the girls race in a time of 18:34, more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher and teammate Emma Kate Hamby.
Central Magnet won the AA division with 27 points, 16 points better than second-place Brentwood Academy.
Tiger junior Matthew Evans placed 13th in the boys race in a time of 18:15.
Creek Wood’s Jackson Martin won the race with a time of 16:06.07, more than five seconds better than Brentwood Academy’s Luke Thompson (who placed second).
Tiger juniors Isaac Kirby (19:12.37) and Bryson Davenport (19:20.06) placed 20th and 21st, respectively.
Brentwood Academy won the team competition in AA with 21 points, with Central Magnet (45) placing second, Fairview (90) in third and Macon County (104) placing fourth.
