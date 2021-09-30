Macon County High junior Matthew Evans won the Mid-State Cross Country Association Members Meet, which was held on Sept. 21 at Macon County High School.
Evans posted a time of 19:13, finishing 12 seconds in front of the second-place finisher (Watertown junior Greer Davis).
The Tigers had four runners among the top 10, including senior Bryson Davenport (fifth, 20:39), sophomore Lukas Pharris (seventh, 21:14) and senior Sam Kemp (10th, 21:32).
However, Macon County didn’t have enough runners competing to factor into the team competition.
Watertown’s boys placed first with 20 points, with Greenbrier (49) in second place and Friendship Christian (51) placing third.
Freshman Kole Grace (26:59) was the first Red Boiling Springs runner to cross the finish line, placing 38th.
Macon County freshman Laikyn Ellis placed second in the girls high-school division, posting a time of 22:49.
Friendship Christian senior Hope Ilias won the race, crossing the finish line in 21:10.
Tigerette sophomore Alexia Reed (25:33) placed fifth.
RBS freshman Logan West placed 10th, recording a time of 27:58.
There were only two schools with enough runners to qualify for the team competition in the high-school girls division, with Gordonsville (22) winning and Smith County (33) placing second.
Macon County Junior High eighth-grader Evan Groesbeck placed second in the boys middle school race. Groesbeck posted a time of 13:38, 23 seconds behind Winfree Bryant Middle School eighth-grader Rafe Ater.
Maocn County Junior High seventh-grader Brayden Leftrick (13:53) placed fifth, and Red Boiling Springs Junior High seventh-graders Brenton Powell and Hudson West — both of whom posted times of 13:58 — placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
Winfree Bryant also won the team competition with 53 points, with Friendship Christian (58) second, Macon County (61) third and Red Boiling Springs (82) in fourth place.
Macon County Junior High sixth-grader Addison Whittemore (17:35) and seventh-grader Sydney Green (17:37) placed 10th and 11th, respectively, in the girls middle-school race.
Lady Bulldog sixth-grader Madison Wilkinson (19:20) placed 15th.
Friendship Christian seventh-grader Reese Staggs won the race, posting a time of 14:31.
Winfree Bryant’s girls team won with 37 points, with Walter J. Baird (50) second and Macon County (79) in third place.
Macon County fifth-grader Ace Meador won the elementary boys race with a time of 5:57, nine seconds better than Red Boiling Springs fifth-grader Glynlee Cowan.
The Macon County elementary boys won the two-team competition with 19 points, and Red Boiling Springs finished with 36 points.
The Macon County elementary girls won the team competition by a point over Red Boiling Springs.
Macon County fifth-grader Makenna Centers placed first with a time of 6:39, 13 seconds better than fifth-grade teammate Grace Marie Sircy.
Red Boiling Springs second-grader Emberly Cowan (7:22) and fifth-grader Zoie Gentry (7:52) placed third and fourth, respectively.
- Groesbeck and Leftrick placed first and second, respectively, at Saturday’s Burnett Invitational at Cookeville High School.
Groesbeck crossed the finish line in 12:41.39, while Leftrick posted a time of 12:46.02.
Macon County’s boys placed second among the three teams in the middle-school division with 52 points, behind Cookeville (48) and in front of DeKalb County (72).
The Macon County Junior High girls placed third among the three teams with 67 points, behind first-place DeKalb County (27) and Cookeville (34).
DeKalb County eighth-grader Chloe VanVranken won the race in a time of 13:30.63, more than 10 seconds better than Tullahoma seventh-grader Brindley Duncan (13:40.92).
Whittemore (16:02.11) and Green (16:53.03) placed 13th and 16th, respectively.
Cookeville won the girls high-school division with 45 points, five better than second-place Stewarts Creek and 56 better than third-place DeKalb County
DeKalb County sophomore Ella VanVranken won the race in a time of 20:05.60, with Stewarts Creek freshman Bella King crossing the finish line in a time of 20:44.50.
Ellis placed 10th with a time of 22:20.73.
The Macon County boys placed sixth in the high-school boys division with 152 points.
Cookeville (65) placed first, with McMinn County (72) second and Oakland (114) third.
Oakland junior Tate Bowland placed first with a time of 17:06.59, more than 25 seconds in front of the second-place finisher (Cookeville junior Jacob Sparks).
Tiger junior Isaac Kirby returned to competition for the first time in weeks due to an injury and placed fourth, recording a time of 18:00.11.
Evans placed sixth with a time of 18:10.89.
