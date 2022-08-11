COOKEVILLE — The countdown is on as the Tennessee Tech football team held its first practice of the 2022 fall camp Aug. 2, marking one month before the Golden Eagles load up the plane and take off to open the season against the Kansas Jayhawks.
As the first session progressed, the work the team did during the summer leading up to the start of camp shined through as there were awesome efforts across the field, lending some excitement toward this 101st season of Tech football as the program celebrates its centennial.
“The team was awesome today,” said Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander. “This was the best first day of practice that I’ve had since I’ve been the football coach here. I anticipated that and expected that, but it was awful nice to see. What we have to do is consistently sustain what we did today over the next 24 practices and everything else we have to do in camp.”
With a deep squad and some exciting newcomers, this new century of Tech football looks to show plenty of promise. A lot of work has been done to get to this date and it’s already paying off.
“Being able to have our guys here over the summer has been crucial,” Alexander said. “We’ve had our older guys here for seven weeks, our newcomers for five, so we were able to have some X-and-O meetings, be on the field with our guys. The NCAA allowed you to have a football during the summer some and we were able to get things done. It did not look like a first football practice today.”
The first week of camp continues through next Monday in shells before the team straps on the full pads next Tuesday morning. The summer slate currently has two scheduled scrimmages — 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 with Kansas game prep beginning the following week to close out the month and preseason schedule.
The season begins Friday Sept. 2 as the Golden Eagles travel to Kansas for their annual Football Bowl Championship contest before opening the home slate the following week for Legends Weekend against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Season tickets for Tennessee Tech football are on sale now. Call 931 372-3940, visit the Hooper Eblen Center ticket office or visit TTUsports.com to order.
