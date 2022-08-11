Tennessee Tech football

Quarterback Jeremy Oatsvall attempts a pass during the Tennessee Tech opening camp Aug. 2 in Cookeville.

 TTU Sports Information

COOKEVILLE — The countdown is on as the Tennessee Tech football team held its first practice of the 2022 fall camp Aug. 2, marking one month before the Golden Eagles load up the plane and take off to open the season against the Kansas Jayhawks.

As the first session progressed, the work the team did during the summer leading up to the start of camp shined through as there were awesome efforts across the field, lending some excitement toward this 101st season of Tech football as the program celebrates its centennial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.