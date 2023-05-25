FRANKLIN — On Jan. 18, Cadence Carter laid on the court at Macon County High School’s Nera White Gymnasium thinking that her athletic career was over.
“I thought my whole season was over,” Carter said. “As soon as I jump-stopped, I started crying … not because of the pain but because of my season being over.
“My doctor gave me hope. He told me to brace it up and play.”
With a knee injury that consisted of a torn anterior-cruciate ligament and a torn meniscus, Carter couldn’t return to the basketball court, but softball has been a different story.
“It was lower,” Carter said of her confidence right after the injury. “It was weak.
“I’ve done therapy three days a week. She (Dr. Martha George with Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance) made me do a lot of therapy before I could play. I didn’t practice until right before our first (preseason) play-day.”
However, the four-year starter has remained a fixture in the heart of the Tigerettes’ batting order.
In fact, her offensive exploits proved to be a determining factor last Wednesday as the senior standout drove in five runs as Macon County captured the program’s first regional championship with a 7-6, road victory over Page in the Region 4-3A Tournament championship game.
“It’s amazing … it’s unbelievable,” Carter said. “We’re one game away from the state … unreal.”
Tigerette head coach Jenna Russell was thrilled for her senior standout.
“It makes you want to cry,” Russell said of Carter’s clutch performance. “Her freshman year was COVID (which ended the season after one week of play). Her sophomore year, she broke her wrist. Her junior year, she was hit by a car (in the school parking lot). Her senior year, she had a torn ACL and meniscus.
“There were a lot of tears … but it’s paying off for her now.”
It also paid off for Macon County, which never trailed in the contest.
After each team scored a run in the first inning — with MCHS senior Macy Meador leading off the game with a bloop double and scoring on classmate Ellie Coley’s single up the middle — the contest remained tied until the fifth inning.
Meador reached on a fifth-inning error, and Coley worked her way on by drawing a full-count base on balls.
Carter followed with a line drive over the fence in centerfield. It was her second home run of the season and first since March 30, which came during a 24-0 win at Cumberland County.
“The home run … I was not nervous at all,” Carter said. “I just told myself to score the runners.”
However, a mishandled pop-up preceded Ella Polk’s home run in the bottom of the fifth, quickly pulling the Lady Patriots back to within a run (4-3).
Neither team scored in the sixth, with the Tigerette defense coming through as sophomore second baseman Journey Beasley backpedalled to snag a bloop hit as she fell on her back side. Then, moments later, Macon County sophomore rightfielder Kayla Frye made a diving catch of Caitlyn Hudgens’ line drive into the right-centerfield gap.
Earlier in the contest, Macon County ended the fourth inning by turning a double play, with Ellie Coley throwing to Carter to retire Karissa Fite following her sacrifice bunt. However, Hudgens — who was on first base when Fite bunted — attempted to go from first to third base on the play, but Carter threw to Meador at third base, who tagged out Fite for the inning-ending double play.
Meador and Ellie Coley led off the seventh inning with back-to-back singles, and Carter followed by ripping an two-strike pitch down the third base line for a two-run double.
“On 0-2, I was nervous,” Carter said. “I was just trying to put it in play.
“I knew that she (Page’s Shelby Buffington, who has verbally committed to the University of North Texas) is a good pitcher. She’s supposed to go D-I (Division I). I was just trying to touch the ball.”
After sophomore Gianna Holden produced her second hit of the game to move Carter to third base with no outs, Carter scored what would prove to be the winning run when freshman Ryleigh Coley grounded out for a 7-3 lead.
A mishandled fly ball started the bottom of the seventh, and Lady Patriot sophomore Jacie Linden followed with a home run to leftfield, quickly cutting the lead in half.
Polk continued the rally with a double off of the fence in left-centerfield — her third hit of the game — and she scored on Buffington’s one-out single through the right side of the infield to pull her squad to within a run.
Hudgens kept the game alive with a two-out bloop single to right-centerfield to place the tying run in scoring position.
“When they started scoring a lot, I was trying to keep my teammates calm,” Carter said. “I was nervous on the inside but trying to stay calm on the outside.”
However, Ellie Coley struck out Fite with runners at first and second base to end the game.
It was Coley’s eighth strikeout, and she didn’t issue a base on balls.
“At the start of the season, our mental toughness was not there,” Russell said. “We blew the lead multiple times.
“We kept putting them in tougher situations, and they’ve kept pushing through.”
In the program’s two prior regional championship games, the Tigerettes suffered losses to DeKalb County, falling 3-0 in 2015 and 15-2 in 2017.
“I don’t think they realize how big (reaching the) substate (sectional round) is,” Russell said. “The first time was my sophomore year in ‘15. We did it again my senior year in ‘17 … here we are again.
“It’s insane. They are peaking at the best time to peak. They are doing it.”
