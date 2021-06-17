Five Macon County High School baseball players were recently selected to the 8-AA All-District Team.
Those individuals include Hayden Blankenship, Ely Malo, Isaac Meador, Jordon Steen and Oakley Stinson.
Blankenship — a senior third baseman/outfielder — had a .348 batting average with 24 runs scored and 16 runs batted in (RBI).
Malo — a sophomore who played second base, shortstop and third base — had a .344 batting average and a .464 on-base percentage, scoring 27 runs while driving in 28 runs.
Meador — a senior catcher, shortstop and pitcher — led the team in batting average (.457), on-base percentage (.555), runs (40) and doubles (14). He also drove in 28 runs.
On the mound, Meador had a 2-5 record with a 3.19 earned-run average (ERA).
Steen — a senior pitcher — posted a 7-1 record with a 1.79 ERA, tossing four complete games and two shutouts. In a team-leading 17 innings of work, the right-hander allowed 18 runs (12 earned) on 37 hits, walking 13 batters while striking out 49.
Stinson — a junior first baseman who also pitched — had a .287 batting average with 25 runs scored and team-leading 31 RBI. He had 12 extra base hits (nine doubles, two triples and one home run).
In limited action on the mound, Stinson was 3-0 with an 0.64 ERA.
The Tigers ended the season with a 17-15 record, placing second in the District 8-AA Northeast Division and finishing in a tie for third place in the 8-AA Tournament.
